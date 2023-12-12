Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, with nine and eight nominations respectively.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are also among the contenders, with seven nominations each.

Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are among the acting nominees.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 7 January.

The main nominees:

9 nominations – Barbie

8 – Oppenheimer

7- Killers of the Flower Moon

7- Poor Things

5 – Past Lives

4 – May December

4 – Anatomy of a Fall

4 – Maestro

Succession leads the TV nominations with nine in total, including best TV drama series.

Only Murders in the Building, The Diplomat, The Morning Show and The Crown are among other TV shows to be recognised.

South Korean film Past Lives is the most nominated non-English language film with a total of five nominations.

Barbie‘s nine nominations include Margot Robbie as best actress in a musical or comedy, Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor, and Greta Gerwig for best director.

The feminist satire about the all-conquering line of plastic dolls has received three nominations for best original song – namely “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa, “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling and “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Oppenheimer is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement – a new category introduced for the 2024 ceremony which aims to give more recognition to films popular with the public.

Christopher Nolan is nominated for best director, while Emily Blunt has also been nominated for her supporting role in the film.

Cillian Murphy is one of the six nominees for best actor in a drama for his role in the biographical movie about J Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the nuclear bomb.

Others nominated in the category include Bradley Cooper who plays composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

Colman Domingo is also nominated for Rustin, the true story of the man who helped Martin Luther King organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Andrew Scott is one of the nominees in the same category for his role in British romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, which is set to be released in January and also stars Paul Mescal.

The award ceremony will take place in January.