Barcelona interested in Man City’s Angelino

Written By: BBC
10

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 23-year-old Spanish full-back has just returned from a six-month loan spell at RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Also Read  Harambee Stars set to return to action in November

He joined City in 2014, left for PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and returned to City last summer after they triggered a £5.3m buy-back clause.

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for City last season before moving to Germany.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The deal with Leipzig contained a 30m euro (£27m) option to buy and it is understood City would be looking for a similar sum from Barcelona, who are trying to reshape their squad under new boss Ronald Koeman following their 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich this week.

Also Read  Former AFC Leopards midfielder Jackson Juma joins Wazito FC
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR