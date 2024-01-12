Barcelona set up El- Classico final in the Copa Del Rey

Second half goals from Robert Lewandoski and Lamine Yamal were enough to send Barcelona through to the Copa Del Rey final, as they beat Osasuna 2-0; in their semi-final match played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona proved wasteful in the first half of the match, with Robert Lewandoski poised to continue his poor run, squandering countless chances against Osasuna.

He had the most apparent chance of the first half, as his close-range effort was pushed over Osasuna’s keeper Sergio Herrera. All it took though was one chance from the Polish International, as he latched on a loose ball, muscled off two defenders before firing an effort into the bottom corner to give the Blaugrana the lead.

Ferran Torres looked lively, but his efforts weren’t enough to break the deadlock for the Catalan side, with the introduction of Joao Felix and Pedri; who had a long lay-off due to injury proving instrumental, for Barca.

Felix almost got on target with his first touch, with Pedri displaying a midfield masterpiece, allowing Barcelona to dominate the exchanges for the first time in the match.

Osasuna’s efforts to disrupt play, proved futile though as 16 year old Lamine Yamal arrived from the bench and ended Osasuna’s hopes of reaching the final. The teenage sensation curled in a low left shoot, that crept past the net to secure Barcelona’s 2-0 victory.

Barcelona are now set for an El classico showdown, as they face La Liga leaders and fierce rivals Real Madrid.