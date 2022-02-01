Barcelona sign Aubameyang on free transfer after Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal, with the move to be announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Gabon striker signed the deal late on Monday evening.

Aubameyang has not played for the Gunners since a disciplinary breach in December but scored 92 goals in 163 games prior to that.

Barcelona feared the move was dead earlier on transfer deadline day, even though Aubameyang had flown to Spain.

He had also been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The former Arsenal captain’s departure will save the Gunners – who bought him for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 – about £15m in wages. But it leaves boss Mikel Arteta with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as his forwards for the remainder of the season

Aubameyang was sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations in January because of ongoing health issues.

The forward missed Gabon’s draw with Ghana after scans revealed “heart lesions” following a bout of Covid, although later scans gave him the all-clear.