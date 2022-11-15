Barchok calls for concerted efforts to combat climate change

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchock has urged County residents to embrace individual responsibility to improve the environment to mitigate against effects of climate change.

Barchock said the disasters being witnessed all over the world, especially prolonged dry spells and floods, were as a result of people destroying the environment.

He called on the residents to take individual responsibility to plant trees in their farms and take care of the natural forest in the area to increase forest cover.

The governor reiterated that he has a fully constituted Environment department that is well equipped to work with the residents so as to improve the environment.

He lauded the Kenya Red Cross Society and WWF for working with his government to improve Chepalungu forest that was greatly destroyed.

Barchock said the county has achieved 22 percent of forest cover and was second in the country after Nyeri County.

He urged residents to plant fruit trees like avocado trees, mango, oranges and tomato fruit trees that do well in the area so as to earn money from the sale of fruits

The second term governor reiterated that most rivers flow from the forest and once it is destroyed, the streams will dry up affecting people living downstream.