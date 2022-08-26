Barchok commits to enhance service delivery as he takes oath of office

Bomet Governor Prof Hillary Barchok has committed to complete the projects he initiated when he took over from the late Joyce Laboso following his re-election on 9th August.

Barchok took his oath of office at Green stadium in Bomet county, and was among 45 governors who were sworn in on Thursday.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Barchok promised to deliver on his promises during the campaigns saying he will enhance service delivery for the people of Bomet.

He thanked the residents for voting for him saying it was a sign of goodwill and trust on his leadership.

To the residents of Bomet, fellow leaders clergy and all guests, my sincere appreciation to you for your attendance to make this day colorful and one to remember. Now it is our turn to serve you. pic.twitter.com/vbZAc9c99c — Governor Prof. Hillary Barchok (@BarchokHillary) August 25, 2022

Barchok was Laboso’s Deputy and only ascended to the top seat after the Governor succumbed to cancer.

He emerged victorious on a UDA ticket in a tough contest pitting him against former Governor Isaac Ruto who vied on a Chama Cha Mashinani ticket.

Barchok has promised to work closely with other elected leaders for the best interest of the people of Bomet.

“The challenges that our people face are now our responsibility as elected leaders, we must endeavour to improve service delivery to the people as well as improve their livelihoods,” He said.

The ceremony was presided over by Hon Justice Francis M. Gikonyo and Honourable Magistrate Lilian Kiniale.