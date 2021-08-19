Barchok: It wasn’t easy stepping into Laboso’s shoes

Bomet County is home to many of Rift valley’s firebrand political figures. Some of the notable politicians from this area include former cabinet minister Kipkalya Kones, former MP Nick Salat and Former Council of Governors Chair Isaac Rutto, and the late Dr. Joyce Laboso.

Dr. Laboso rose to the apex of Bomet county politics when she trounced Rutto in the race for the gubernatorial post in the 2017 general elections. She had managed to do this with the little-known Dr. Hillary Barchok, her running mate.

Two years later, Dr. Laboso succumbed to cancer, and the softspoken Barchok was thrust into the national limelight. The former teacher was now to occupy the governor’s seat, and he admits, it wasn’t easy.

“She mentored me for close to two years. When she left us, it was not easy fitting into her shoes. This was a great politician.” He told KBC Channel One’s John Kioria at a TV interview Wednesday night.

Dr. Barchok narrated how he was hesitant to immerse himself in politics ‘because of the image that had been painted about the politicians.’ But here he was, after leaving the classroom hoping to just serve as a principal assistant to the county chief, all the aspirations of the Bomet residents rested on his shoulders. And, for a moment, he doubted whether he was the right man for the job.

“It was not easy for me, from County Executive Committee Member to taking the new roles of a governor to adjusting to the political environment,” He disclosed

Add that to the fact that his perception of politics was not something to write home about.

“This is something I was not prepared for because joining politics was the least amongst my so many priorities. There is this belief that when you join politics you become a liar. Always saying things that you are not committed to ensuring that you fulfill them.” He said

Yet he needed to navigate this unusual landscape, if he was to implement the vision, he, alongside Laboso, sold to the people when they sought leadership.

“We campaigned under a platform for change. We wanted to change the lives of our people in Bomet. We had a manifesto that had seven pillars,’ He recalled.

Having been installed as the third Governor, he said it dawned on him that he made a commitment to the people of Bomet that he will ensure that he delivers on the promises made.

He expressed relief that in the two years that he served with Dr. Laboso, ‘all the decisions that we made, we did a lot of consultation,’

“I was in the picture of everything that was happening in the county. This made it a little easier for me to continue steering the county to where it is even at the moment.” He said

He further revealed that his background as a teacher has taught him to be versatile, and cites this as the reason why he was able to adapt to the new challenges very fast.

He is the Governor now and he says he has since embraced the position completely and has covered so much ground. He says under his leadership, Bomet has witnessed an improvement of monumental proportions and that his track record will hopefully secure his re-election.

“In the next one year, we will be able to report back to the people when we campaign for 2022 elections and say there is something that we have done in the last few years.” He said

Tea exports to Iran

The track record he is talking about includes the deal that now sees Bomet selling tea directly to Iran.

He said one of his topmost priorities was to seek to transform the fortunes of farmers in the tea industry which he argues had suffered a lot in terms of prices.

To improve on this, he said he had to look away from the country’s traditional markets for tea. And he thought Western Asia held promise in this regard.

“Last year (2020), I visited the embassy of Iran (in Nairobi). We held discussions on looking for opportunities for investment within our county, and even opportunities for our people in Iran, and the area that we narrowed down to was the area of tea.” He told Kioria

“Through our discussions and the network that we developed in Iran, we have been able to do the first shipment to Iran and this was direct sales from one of our private factories where we were able to sell 84 tons of tea. And we have fetching good prices for our tea by the way,” He added with a lot of satisfaction

This is why he is hugely optimistic that the Bomet residents will trust him with the position once again and not his rivals, who include former Governor Isaac Rutto who has already declared his intention to recapture the seat.

“I am preparing for a comeback. If people are interested in development, Barchok is the man,” he said