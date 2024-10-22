Barina Self Help Group seeks Gov’t protection to settle on 4,803-acre Solai land

Members of the Barina Self Help Group Land Project have urged the government to provide security to facilitate the subdivision and settlement of their 4,803-acre land in Solai, Rongai Sub-County.

The group, which has been unable to settle on the land despite a court ruling in their favor nearly three years ago, claims they are facing obstacles in carrying out the subdivision. The Environment and Lands Court had ruled in favor of the group, confirming their ownership of the land.

Mwati Kariuki, the group’s secretary, expressed frustration, stating that despite receiving six court orders since 2006 permitting them to settle on the land, security agencies have failed to enforce them.

Kariuki explained that the group had fully cleared a payment of Sh85 million to a white settler who previously owned the land in 2006, but their settlement was delayed by the 2007/08 Post-Election Violence (PEV).

“When we took the matter to court, we were considerate enough to request that 803 acres of the land be allocated to squatters, which the judge agreed to,” he said.

The group had purchased the land from Standard Chartered Bank after the previous owner defaulted on a loan. However, since then, they have faced challenges from various parties, including 545 squatters, attempting to claim the land.

Kariuki added that the group, consisting of over 700 members, is set to begin the subdivision process next week. He urged the police to ensure their safety during this period.

Richard Ong’oi, another member, noted that the group began making payments for the land in 2002 and completed the purchase in 2007. He questioned why law enforcement had not ensured the court orders were enforced, allowing the group to settle on their land.

Ong’oi also expressed concern over the aging members of the group, many of whom have passed away without enjoying the benefits of the land they worked hard to purchase.