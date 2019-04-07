Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula says retired president Daniel Arap Moi will be captured in the ongoing national integrated information management system registration exercise if he will be in his Baringo home.

Wafula has called on chiefs and their assistants to mobilize residents to enlist in the 45 day program in their respective areas.

He said the exercise is vital to all Kenyans and that all relevant personal details will be captured before unique number and card is issued.

Among the people in Baringo County who are expected to be captured in the ongoing biometric registration popularly known as Huduma number is retired president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

Wafula urged the administrators especially village elders, Chiefs and their Assistants to conduct an extensive community sensitization about the Huduma Namba registration expressing the need for use of the native’s dialects for the message to be understood by the local community.

He added that the number will also be used for planning and improving security. The exercise targets Kenyans aged six years and above.

Meanwhile, a section of youth in Baringo County is calling on the government to fast track disbursement of finances meant to benefit them through Uwezo Fund.

The group charged that the funds have been delayed for more than two years leaving them without a source of capital to initiate business.

The program was started to empower citizens by the government in a bid to aid various groups that are eager to establish business yet lacking in capital.

This noble idea was received well across the country but there are complaints particularly regarding the disbursement of this fund.

The group of young people in Baringo urged the government to expedite its release even as they called on leaders to prioritize issues affecting them in government’s own plan of action, the Uwezo fund kitty is an avenue for incubating enterprises, catalysing innovation, promoting industry, creating employment and growing the economy.