Baringo County govt drafts bill to deal with effects of climate change

by KBC Videos

Baringo County Government has set in motion a plan to effectively deal with adverse effects of climate change through legislation. According to John Kiprop an officer in the department of environment say they have drafted a bill which if passed by the county assembly will provide solutions to calamities that have disrupted the lives of thousands of residents. For the past three years, scores of residents have been displaced and property lost following the swelling of Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria. Over 10 schools have also been submerged.

  

