Baringo County govt refutes claims of infants death at referral facility

Baringo County Government has refuted claims that seven infants have died at the county’s top health facility due to negligence of the medical practioners.

Responding to news carried by a section of media, Health County Executive Committee Member (CEC) Mary Panga dismissed the report that seven infants died between last Saturday and Tuesday at the county referral hospital in Kabarnet town.

Panga who spoke to journalists on Wednesday after the launch of Covid-19 immunization exercise at the referral facility condemned the claims that student nurses turned up the temperatures of the incubators resulting to the alleged deaths, saying the information was untrue and termed it as a malicious creation of the media.

The health CEC who was skeptical over the matter which has also been widely circulated in social media stated that the incubators at the newborn unit are in good condition and they self-regulate temperature to suit the requirements of the pre-term babies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The information on social media is not true, as a specialist in paediatrics and I assure you that incubators are fitted not to overheat and the facility has qualified staff who will not allow Medical Students to serve patients on their own, ” the county official said.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Charles Maswai said that death of babies is common due to various medical reasons and no medical practitioner can cause the death of a human being.

“It is common for babies to die due to medical challenges like immaturity and we all should be aware that medics are trained to save lives so for no reason will one decide to kill, ” he said.

Members of the public and press have been urged to be responsible in whatever they share on social media so that the facility’s image may not be spoilt without facts.

The deaths are claimed to have occurred at the recently launched newborn unit constructed and equipped by Safaricom Foundation to tame maternal deaths.

The Health Facility has been on the spot in the county with members of the public shunning it over increased cases of what they allege are due to negligence of the health staff manning the facility.

Controversy seems not to be ending as on Tuesday letters trended on the social media of a Medical Superintendent at the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital closing adult wards over what was termed as shortage of staff.

The letters which looked Authentic with Letter head and stamp was swiftly responded with another one demoting the said Medical Superintendent and naming of his replacement.

The CEC however dismissed the letters saying they were liaising with their legal team to see if they can take legal action.

The CEC was accompanied by Health Chief Officer David Cherop and Hospital administrators when she launched the 6000 vaccines allocated to the county.