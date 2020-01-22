Baringo county sets aside Ksh 400m for reconstruction of roads

Baringo county government has set aside 400 million shillings for the reconstruction of roads destroyed by the recent torrential rains in the county.

About 3000 km of roads including bridges were destroyed in Baringo county, affecting movement of people and goods.

The aftermath of the October-December heavy rains is evident in Baringo county, with the roads bearing the biggest brunt.

At least 3000 KMs of roads, according to the county government have been destroyed. The County government has subsequently, set aside 400m shillings to rehabilitate the roads.

Speaking while commissioning Torongo road in Eldama Ravine, area Governor Stanley Kiptis said a total of 700 km roads have been opened up enhancing business and farm produce getting to the market.

Elsewhere, Goodwish Primary School in Garissa County has called on Kenya Urban Roads Authority to erect speed bumps near school to avoid rampant accidents that have left over 3 pupils with disabilities.

The school claims that it has recorded hit and run cases along the anti shifta road.