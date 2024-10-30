Baringo doctors down tools until demands are met

Doctors in Baringo County have downed their tools demanding for promotion and re-designation from the county government.

This comes after the County Government failed to fulfil a seven-day strike notice that had been issued by the doctors.

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentist Union (KMPDU), North Rift branch secretary, Dr Kamonzi Mulei faulted the county government for failing to honour the demands, warning that, they will not resume duties till their demands are met.

North Rift KMPDU treasurer Dr Daniel Demusic has also urged the Ministry of Health to fight for the rights of doctors.