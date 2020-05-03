Baringo floods: Search for missing police officer continues

Bodies of two more police officers who drowned on Thursday in River Kagir Baringo County have been retrieved.

Authorities are still searching for the body of one more police officer after retrieving six bodies.

Seven police officers drawn from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit met their death after the lorry they were travelling in got stuck in River Kagir.

The tragedy occurred as the officers tried to push the vehicle out of the raging waters. The bodies of four police officers were retrieved from the river on Friday and Saturday.

Five officers survived the accident after swimming to safety. The 12 officers were travelling from Kabarnet after attending a security meeting.

Local Leaders led by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis have condoled with families urging the locals in flood-prone areas to be cautious during this rainy season.

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that beginning the country will continue to experience heavy rainfall of more than 30 millimeters.

In an advisory signed by the Director of the Meteorological Department, Stella Aura says while most parts of the country are still expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall Saturday through to Wednesday will see the Western region, Central including Nairobi area, Northwestern and the Coastal Strip receiving heavy rainfall.

The Director is further warning that with water levels in most rivers high and the ground already saturated, the rains are likely to continue causing floods in low lying areas.

The weatherman has asked people living in landslide-prone areas especially on the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, Western Kenya and other hilly areas to look out for cracks in the ground and take the necessary measures to safeguard their lives and property.