Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis is calling for speedy investigations to ascertain the cause of the food poisoning that has so far claimed the lives of four people.

Out of the 17 who were admitted on Friday, four succumbed to death , four have been rushed to Mediheal hospital in Eldoret while the rest continue to receive treatment at Baringo referral hospital.

Doctors at Mediheal hospital in Eldoret are describing condition of the four admitted as critical, as their nervous system, brain and other peripheral organs were affected.

They will remain under strict observation for two to three days as they continue to receive treatment.

Baringo governor Stanley Kiptis is calling on the agricultural department to visit all irrigation schemes to establish the root cause of the poison.

As they continue to condole with the families, Samples have been taken to government chemist in Kisumu for further investigations.

The county boss is also urging the people of Baringo to remain calm as they expect to get the report in two weeks and no stone will be left unturned.