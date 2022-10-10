Baringo: Ilchamus Community unveils first-ever Bible in local dialect

ByKBC CORRESPONDENT
The Ilchamus Community living in Baringo County, will now read the Bible in their local dialect.

This follows the launch of the New Testament Bible which community members say will help in preserving culture and weed out vices which have hindered them from prospering.

During the launch and dedication of Ilchamus New Testament Bible at Loitip, Baringo South, song and dance was in plenty as the community which is part of the larger Maa Speaking community celebrated the milestone

Professionals from the community led by Dr. Solomon Letangule said the launch of the bible will help the community to shun retrogressive culture which have seen them lagging behind for years

The event also saw locals reading the bible in their native language giving them a sense of belonging and setting a new dawn for the Ilchamus community.

Rev. Peter Munguti of Bible Translation and Literacy (E.A) said it has taken the community 18 years to the localized the New Testament.

  

