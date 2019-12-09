Baringo leaders defend CS Chelugui over stalled Itare dam

A section of leaders drawn from Baringo County have come to the defence of Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui over the stalled Itare dam.

The leaders are alleging mischief in the ongoing investigations questioning why other government officials linked to the project are yet to be questioned.

On Wednesday, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui was summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as detectives gathered more evidence over the stalled Itare dam.

Chelugui would two days later downplay the import of the summons saying he was only providing useful information to authorities.

A section of leaders drawn from Baringo County are however reading malice in the summons.

Led by Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren, and Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, the leaders said ongoing investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was suspect.

The leaders challenged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to do due diligence in the ongoing investigations.

Itare dam was projected to serve around 800,000 people in Nakuru, Kuresoi, Molo, and Rongai.