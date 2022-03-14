Baringo leaders halt political activities amid rise in insecurity

Baringo leaders have stopped all political activities in the county amid a rise in insecurity and mass displacement.

They noted that the situation had continued to frustrate peace in the region making it unrealistic to seek votes.

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis admitted that service delivery in his county was turning out to be difficult as bandits were causing havoc, even blocking medical supply in critical areas.

Addressing the press in Nakuru, Kiptis implored the national government to deploy the Kenya Defense Force to aid in bringing sanity like Mt Elgon and Lamu areas.

He regretted that the pupils who sat for their national primary examinations had to endure the restive environment, calling on the Kenya National Examinations Council to be considerate in ensuring they get good schools.

At the same time, former Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi said the situation on the ground was dire adding that humanitarian aid is needed to ensure victims who are mainly women and children do not starve to death.

Cheboi added that they will hold major leaders meeting in Kabarnet on Friday to find a lasting solution to the sufferings of the residents.

He called on the president to visit the troubled county saying the head of state had the capacity to deal with the menace.

Speaking at the same function, Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren said leaders in the region had put on hold their political ambitions to ensure there is peace in the county insisting the killings must stop.