Baringo MCA voice support for ongoing security operation

A section of Baringo leaders have voiced their support for the ongoing security operation in Kapedo at the border of Baringo and Turkana Counties.

The elected leaders say the operation seeks to restore peace and unity among the communities and called on the residents to cooperate with security agencies.

Tenges Ward MCA Silas Tochim affirmed his support for the ongoing operation by the national government saying they are willing to offer any relevant assistance to ensure calm is restored.

He claims that some organizations and agencies are funding militias to cause instability so that they can in turn take advantage of the natural resources in the region.

The MCA commended security officers for their bravery in flushing out the bandits saying they have been giving locals sleepless nights.

Tochim said the area remains neglected in terms of development and the only way they can benefit is by first ensuring the peaceful co-existence among locals.

Peter Loteng an elder from Baringo said the operation would not have come at a better time, adding that it will go a long way in ensuring peace prevails in the region.

He said it’s unfortunate that bandits have taken over the region and are stealing livestock at will and terrorizing residents.

Another elder, Reuben Chepsongoi, said for peace to prevail in the area, leaders must join hands and condemn the violence claiming that some leaders are protecting the goons.