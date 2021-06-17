Baringo Referral Hospital benefits from a Ksh 54M ECG machine

Baringo County Government has benefited from a Ksh 53.9 million digital electrocardiogram machine that will help in the early detection and treatment of heart diseases.

Speaking to the press at Baringo County Referral Hospital after receiving the machine from Medtronic Company in partnership with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), County Executive Committee member (CEC) for Health Dr Richard Rotich said that the machine will end the suffering of cardiac arrest patients who have been travelling to MTRH for treatment.

“The collaboration is beginning with the dissemination of the equipment, we have received a machine worth over $500, 000 to undertake electrocardiography which is elaborated in terms of diagnosis, as well as reporting through the internet,” the CEC said.

He noted that the machine will help the hospital carry out treatment as well as managing the cardiac disease which is rampant in Baringo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Rotich added that the company which donated the machine three months ago has also seconded two of their staff to the referral hospital to train local personnel on how to operate the new machine as they transfer expertise and knowledge on the management and treatment of heart diseases.

The CEC revealed that for the past three months there has been an increase in cases of cardiac arrest diseases noting that so far they have recorded 70 cases with 8 per cent of them being critical, an indication that there is a need for intervention.

He added that with the installation of the electrocardiogram machine, the county referral hospital will only be referring severe cases to Eldoret and Kenyatta National Hospital, which are Level Six.

Dr Rotich stated that cardiac diseases are prevalent in the county and have been incurring a lot of expenses referring patients to Eldoret for treatment and management but now the focus is to have the technology and the know-how which will enable doctors to tackle the disease.

By KNA