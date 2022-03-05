Baringo residents flee as banditry attacks claim 7 lives

Three more people have been killed in the volatile region of Baringo County following fresh banditry attacks.

The latest killings bring to seven those killed within the last 24 hours.

Four people were killed on Friday in an attack at Kasiela and two people were killed Saturday afternoon in Sinoni area of Baringo South.

Another middle-aged man was accosted by armed bandits at Kapturo area killing him instantly stealing several heads of cattle.

Tension remains high as scores of residents fled the region even as they called on the government to move with speed and contain the situation.

The fate of candidates expected to sit for national examinations beginning next week now hangs in the balance as the security situation continues to deteriorate.

Director of Health in Baringo County Thomas Chepchieng’ condemned the attacks happening despite heavy presence of security personnel who have been deployed in the area.