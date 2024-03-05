Bars in Elgeyo Marakwet to be vetted afresh, directs Governor Rotich

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich Tuesday announced that all bars in the County will be vetted afresh.

He also replaced the County Alcoholic Drinks Regulations Committees and inaugurated a new team.

The Governor further directed residents across the County to hold public participation forums to make recommendations before new licences are issued.

“I want to assure you that we shall enforce your recommendations, especially those concerning closure of alcoholic outlets that sell illicit alcohol,” vowed the County boss.

The Governor spoke at his office when he issued appointment letters to the newly constituted Sub County Alcoholic Drinks Regulations Committee.

“As a County, we are headed on the wrong path and we need to address it urgently before we start burying people as is happening in other parts of the country,” he said.

Speakers at the function who included Keiyo North Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Julius Maiyo conceded that the alcohol problem in the County is a ticking time bomb.

He said the sale of second generation alcohol had become rampant, naming Flying Horse, African Spear and Konyagi as the notorious brands being consumed by locals.

He cited a bar within the County where youthful patrons were found consuming the alcohol while performing acts of sodomy.

Maiyo said they had ordered the closure of the bar and its license revoked adding that they will not relent in taking stern action on such bar owners.

The Governor and the DCC cautioned the new sub County committees against being comprised through bribery to allow sale of adulterated alcohol.

Rotich also cautioned County staff undermining the war against illicit alcohol warning that he would not hesitate from taking action against such officers.

Present during the function was CEC Incharge of Public Service Administration Monicah Rotich, her colleagues Alphaeus Tanui (Finance), Purity Koima (Sports), Keiyo South DCC Diana Wekesa, Chief Officers and other County and national government staff.