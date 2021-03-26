Bars in five counties suspended amid rising Covid cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado counties as disease infected.

In this regard the Head of State has therefore suspended all gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature within the five counties until further notice.

“That fully conscious that 70% of Kenya’s reported cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru, those Counties are individually and collectively declared a disease infected area,” he said.

The President regretted the souring Covid-19 infections in Nairobi county saying it accounts for close to 60% of all recorded cases in the country.

“In terms of geographical impact, Nairobi County accounts for close to 60% of the recorded cases. What this means is that, out of every 10 positive cases countrywide, six (6) are from Nairobi. In other words if we took a random sample of five (5) people in Nairobi and tested them for COVID, three (3) are likely to be positive. This unfortunate turn of events calls for urgent and drastic measures,” President said.

Bars operating within the said counties have also been suspended from operations with restaurants and eateries banned from selling alcohol and ordered to provide takeaway services only.

President Kenyatta noted that: “Operations of bars is suspended in the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru. Similarly, the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries in the five counties is prohibited, until further notice.”

“All restaurants and eateries in the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru shall provide takeaway services only,” he added.

All in-person meetings of Cabinet and its committees have also suspended.

In his address, President Kenyatta, directed that all permitted gatherings to have not more than 50 people; Funerals will be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation of death with just a total of 50 people.

Similarly marriages and other similar events will be attended by a total of 30 people.