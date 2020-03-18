Bars, markets in Kajiado closed to curb spread of Coronavirus

Kajiado County government has set aside Sh. 50 million to cater for purchase of protective gear for the medical staff in various health facilities in an effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the area.

He noted that three isolation centres at the Kajiado Referral Hospital, Kitengela Sub-county hospital and Ole Kesasi Health centre in Ongata Rongai had been set up with two other centres being set up in Oloitokitok and Namanga.

While addressing a press conference in Kajiado on Tuesday County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku also revealed that 150 health workers had already been trained on prevention, control and management of the Corona virus pandemic.

He also announced the immediate closure of night clubs, bars and open air markets in Kajiado County to curb the spread of the disease.

“Following the first confirmation of Corona virus patient from Ongata Rongai Kajiado County, I hereby order an immediate closure of all open air markets, bars and night clubs till further notice to prevent the spread of the virus in the county” he said.

Lenku further directed that all defined markets should provide hand washing facilities at their entries and market committees be trained on preventive measures against Covid 19.

He added that surveillance had been heightened at Namanga, Shomploe and Loitokitok entry points from Tanzania and six ambulances had been set aside on 24-hours call in case of any cases.

“We have increased surveillance at all entry points at the border and we have six ambulances on 24 hours call dedicated to this cause,” he said.

The Governor also directed that hospital visits be restricted and public awareness campaigns on the virus be started with immediate effect.

County Assembly Speaker Johnson Osoi suspended County assembly sittings for the next two weeks to curb the spread of Corona Virus among MCAs and county assembly staff.

Osoi banned all foreign travel by members and staff with immediate effect and urged those who had travelled within the past 14 days to the country from a destination with confirmed corona virus cases to self–quarantine.

“County Assembly proceedings have been suspended with immediate effect for the next two weeks and all MCAs and members of staff advised to work from home to avoid the spread of corona virus,” said Osoi.

He encouraged staff to work from home to reduce crowding in offices and urged Kenyans to adhere strictly to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Kajiado County is among the 14 counties placed on high alert for corona virus. Others are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Kakamega, Wajir, Nakuru and Garissa.

A 27 year old woman from Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County became the first patient to test positive for the disease on March 13.