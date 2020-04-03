Bars, restaurants flouting government directive face closure

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich has warned proprietors of bars and restaurants in the county violating government directives for closure that they risked cancellation of their business licenses.

While regretting that there were over 40 bars and restaurants still operating against government directives, the administrator noted the details of owners had been forwarded to the county administration for necessary disciplinary action.

“During the last week, police have identified a number of bars that are still selling alcohol past 7pm and also contravening the public health act.

We have written to the county government who are the responsible licensing agency so that come next year the business entity will not be issued with new licences,” said Cherutich on Thursday while overseeing screening of passengers entering Nyandarua County via Nyeri-Nyahururu road.

He noted that the government would be mounting roadblocks at all entry points to ensure that all passengers entering the county are screened.

“We have written to the Ministry of Health requesting an addition of the thermometers as we still have a challenge administering the screening at every entry point due to their shortage,” added the County Commissioner.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Dr. Gideon Ngumi observed that the flow of vehicles had drastically gone down on the roads, which he attributed to Kenyans complying with the government’s advice to stay at home.

“The matatu operators have fully complied with the directive to carry fewer passengers and they are also cooperating when it comes to handwashing. We would like to appeal to those in other areas to stay there until the virus is contained,” said the Police commander.

Ndaragwa Sub County Health Officer, Angelica Kuria reiterated the need for people to remain where they are instead of travelling to rural areas noting it will help contain the spread of the COVID 19.

She emphasised the need for washing hands frequently in order to ensure the country achieves its goal.