Basketball: 26 schools enlist for Eliud Owalo foundation Nyanza High Schools tourney

A total of 26 High schools are set to participate in the Eliud Owalo Foundation basketball tourney scheduled 2nd-3rd March in Kisumu.

The tournament dubbed Eliud Owalo Foundation Nyanza High Schools Basketball Festival ‘ has drawn both boys and girls secondary schools from Nyanza region. Each of the six counties I.e Homabay,Migori, Kisumu,Siaya,Kisii and Nyamira has four sides two girls and two boys schools in the tournament .

Host county Kisumu features three teams in both categories with the boys sides being touted as among the favorites in the two day tournament.

Multiple national secondary school games champions Maseno School headline the list alongside perennial campaigners Kisumu Boys and Onjiko Boys.

The tournament supported by foundation patron ,Information Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo will tip off on 2nd March at Maseno School and end the following day at Kenyatta Sports Grounds.

The matches will be played across four venues :Kisumu Boys,Kisumu Girls,Kenyatta Sports Ground and Maseno School.