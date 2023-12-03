Basketball: Kenya women’s team advances to semi finals as male counterparts seal quarters slot

The national women’s 3×3 basketball team kept intact its perfect start at the ongoing Africa Cup after finishing the group phase unbeaten.

Kenya beat Madagascar 19-11 to follow up group A wins against Benin,Morocco and Madagascar while the encounter against Nigeria was not to be after the West African side forfeited the matches ongoing in Cairo,Egypt.

The Kenyan side which consists of Mercy Wanyama and Kenya Ports Authority trio Natalie Akinyi,Hilda Indasi and Madina Okot now await in the semis,the quarter final winner between east african neighbours Uganda and Morocco.

The other quarter final match up will see Madagascar play Algeria with the winner meeting defending champions Egypt in the semi final.

Meanwhile Kenya’s men’s team is set to face Nigeria in the quarter finals after registering two wins and two losses to finish third in group B.

The tourney which has attracted 20 teams in the men’s and Women’s categories is set to conclude Sunday evening in Cairo.