Basketball: Moran’s squad set to be unveiled ahead of AfroBasket qualifiers

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

National Men's basketball team,'Morans'

 

The national men’s basketball team ’Morans’ that will be tasked with representing the country at the forthcoming Afro basket championship  is set to be unveiled Saturday  ahead of the qualifiers set for November 26th-29th in Kigali,Rwanda.

Head coach Cliff Owuor is expected to assemble a squad that will seek to qualify Kenya to the continental championship for the first time  in nearly three decades.

Kenya booked their ticket for the November   tourney by winning the six-team FIBA Africa Zone Five pre-qualifier in Nairobi in January. They battled against Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia and Tanzania.

In 2019 Kenya had a scintillating run at the inaugural FIBA AFROcan  basketball tournament winning silver.

Dependable players that will be at the centre of  Cliff Owuor’s  continental conquest plans  include: Captain Griffin Ligare,his assistant Eric Mutoro, Forward Ariel Okal who turns out for Algeria’s Union Sportive Setif and Center Tom Wamukota who plays for Patriots in Rwanda .

Other players who will be pivotal in Moran at the 4 day tournament include: Preston Bungei (Australia), Alonzo Ododa (Portugal) and Joel Awich (France) .

Moran’s Captain Griffin Ligare

The Kenyan team which is a blend of foreign and local based players has been holding training at Nyayo National stadium ahead of the first round of the qualifiers.

The second round of qualifiers will be held in February at a venue to be decided.

The top three teams in the group will qualify for the biennial African finals set for Kigali in 2021.

Meanwhile Kenya Basketball Federation has unveiled   a 10  member board that will manage  national basketball teams.

Its key mandate will be sourcing for resource for the national men and women’s teams .

Thomas Kwaka will lead the board. Other members include :

Bildad Kisero, Florence Sumbeiyo,  Morris Alwanga,  Eugene Ganga, Riziki Mayienga, Auka Gacheo, Willis Angira, Martha Githui Bett and Ceaser Handa. Diaspora members are Ben Wanjara and George Mboya .

 

