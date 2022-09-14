Basketball:Kenya lose to Lithuania,Japan in Nations League

The national women’s 3×3 basketball team endured a poor start at the FIBA nations league in Constanta,Romania.

Kenya put up a spirited fight in their opening match against Japan before going down 17-6.

The team coached by Tonny Ochieng sought to correct the errors from their Japan defeat in their second group D match against Lithuania.

The Kenyan team however lacked accuracy before the hoop only managing 5 points against Lithuania’s 22.

The Kenyan team is comprised of 4 players : Rising youngster star Madina

Okot,Jackline Kogo,Alexandra Juma and Yvonne Okello.

Kenya is using the championship as qualification route for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris,France.

12 women’s teams are participating in the sport ,the abridged version of the 5 on 5 basketball game.

The game features two teams composed of 3players each who battle on half court.

ABOUT FIBA 3×3 NATIONS LEAGUE

The FIBA 3×3 Nations League is comprised of 57 different national federations and 11 difference conferences. Each conference has six one-day events which includes daily pool play and final. Teams earn tour standing points after each one-day event. The best-ranked team in the standings after the sixth day are declared winners of their conference and qualify for the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Nations League.

ABOUT FIBA 3X3

Different than five-on-five, 3×3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basketball, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-pointer field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.

Women’s Pools

Pool A: France, Italy, Egypt

Pool B: France U21, Romania, USA,

Pool C: China, Lithuania, Hungary

Pool D: Japan U21, Lithuania U21, Kenya