‘Batgirl’ movie axed by Warner Brothers before release date

The film company has shelved the movie, despite it being finished.

Batgirl, the superhero movie which was set to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically.

According to reports, the studio has decided to dump the completed film. Originally greenlit at $70 million, the budget for Batgirl had reportedly ballooned to near $90 million due in part to COVID delays and related shutdowns.

In addition to Grace, the cast also included Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, reprising his iconic role from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and its sequel.

Batgirl wasn’t the only film that got the axe on Tuesday; Warner Bros. also decided to shelve the $40 million animated film Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.