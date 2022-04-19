Battle for Siaya top seat hots up as Gumbo and Orengo lock horns

The race to be the next Governor for Siaya County has gained momentum with the stage set for a fierce contest between ODM flagbearer James Orengo and UDM’s Eng. Nicholas Gumbo.

While Orengo is seen to be largely reliant on the ODM six piece campaign wave as he seeks to succeed Cornel Rasanga in Siaya, Gumbo who is vying for the seat for a second time has rebranded himself by joining the UDM party.

Orengo has been forced back to the drawing board due to the growing popularity of former Rarieda legislature and Kenyatta National Hospital Board chairman Eng. Nicholas Gumbo.

Orengo was last week issued with a direct ticket nomination ticket by the ODM party, which in the past was considered a guaranteed pathway for winning in the general elections, cannot afford to rest his laurels as times have changed forcing him to change tact.

Orengo has forged close ties with Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, Rarieda Mp Otiende Amolo, Ugunja Mp James Wandayi and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo who are supporting his bid.

Gumbo and his running mate Owino Wahongo, have been traversing the county to popularize their bid even as he urged the electorate to vote wisely for leaders who will bring development that would uplift their economic status.

Gumbo said that for the last ten years Siaya people have nothing to show for the billions of shilling received for devolution and the people are still struggling with poverty, hunger and lack of school fees.

He blamed the six piece voting system in the region for bringing in leaders who have been forced on the people and therefore failed to address the plight and needs of the people of Siaya County.

“This thing called six piece has cost us a lot. Siaya county has failed because of leaders who have been forced on people though six piece and we will not let this happen again” Gumbo stated

The former legislature asked the electorates to look at the bigger picture saying that Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate for Azimio movement is bigger than ODM and needs servants who will help him deliver services to the people.