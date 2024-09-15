Battle for the control of Mt. Kenya region intensifies

The battle for the control of Mt Kenya Region has intensified as elders drawn from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties that form Mt. Kenya East Region endorsed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the spokesperson.

The move comes barely a week after 15 elected leaders from the region endorsed the CS followed by 48 others from Mt Kenya West.

Speaking in Embu Town on Saturday, the elders said Prof. Kindiki was the best bet for the region in terms of development given his national stature, they argued he will also assist in fostering good relations with other regions.

“To ensure we remain focused on development, we endorse CS Kindiki to be the link between our region, the President and his government,” said Embu Elder Cyrus Ngeranwa in a joint statement.

They also raised concerns over the rising political tensions they said was distracting the region from more important issues such as completion of development projects, improving economic well-being of farmers and creation of job opportunities for the youth.

They consequently called on all political leaders to focus on unity and development instead of divisive rhetoric.