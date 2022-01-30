Battle lines drawn for Egypt, Morocco clash

Egypt will renew their rivalry with Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal match at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon on Sunday.

The Pharaohs reached the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2017 tournament following the seven-time African champions’ 5-4 win over Ivory Coast on penalties in the Round of 16 match that had ended in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

The Egyptian medical team is currently sweating over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy and hard-working midfielder Hamdi Fathi after the duo picked up injuries against Ivory Coast.

Carlos Quieroz, the Egypt head coach, reflected on their journey to the knockout phase and he urged his charges to focus solely on their North African Derby encounter against Morocco.

“It was a difficult start, especially with the loss to Nigeria, but our performance is gradually developing and we want to prepare now for the match against Morocco,” Quieroz told the media.

“We want to be better and satisfy the ambition of the fans. The pressure is an inspiration to us, and it gives us a lot of strength to play and please people.

“God willing, we are now preparing for the Morocco match and we do not want to focus on any other upcoming match until we win the next one.”

Meanwhile, Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals of Africa’s biggest football tournament after the 1976 African champions secured a 2-1 win over Malawi in the Round of 16 game which was played on Tuesday.

Experienced goalkeeper Munir Mohamed and promising left-back Souffian El Karouani have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will both miss the game against Egypt, but the Atlas Lions have enough depth to cope without the two players.

Vahid Halilhodzic, the Morocco head coach, is confident that his side will be effective in front of goal when they face the Pharaohs having missed many chances in their clash with Malawi.

“It was not an easy game. When we conceded the goal, it made my team react and it was very complex. In the second half we didn’t lose concentration and managed to organise ourselves and take control of the game,” Halilhodzic said.

“We will remain committed and look to win the next games. We had plenty of chances and hesitated a lot. I hope that in the next game we will be more effective.

“I hope that the players who are injured recover and join the squad soon. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, we are aware that we are not at the level we want. I believe that with more games like these we can gain more confidence.”

The last match between Egypt and Morocco was on 18 January 2017.

Morocco thrashed Egypt 3-1 in the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier which was played at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.