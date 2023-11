Bayer Leverkusen equal Bundesliga record to go back above Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen that equalled the best start in the history of the league.

Their record of 11 wins and one draw after 12 games matches Bayern Munich’s effort in 2015-16.

An own goal from Olivier Deman put Leverkusen ahead before Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo secured the win for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Leverkusen are two points clear of Bayern, who beat FC Koln 1-0 on Friday.