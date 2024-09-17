Bayusuf family pleads for justice in Ksh 174M dispute with bank

The widow of the late Mombasa tycoon, Mohamed Bayusuf, is urging the justice system to expedite her decade-long legal battle involving her late husband’s company, Anwar Mohamed Bayusuf Limited, and a local lender.

Noor Jeizan, Bayusuf’s widow, through the family’s spokesperson and civil rights groups, has appealed to the Chief Justice to hasten the judicial process, citing delays in her case against Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).

The dispute revolves around a Sh. 174 million loan that DTB claims the late Bayusuf had taken, with the bank insisting that it should be allowed to sell the widow’s property to recover the outstanding debt.

However, the family, represented by spokesperson Abdallah Baqor, asserts that the bank’s claims are questionable, and they have been struggling to obtain justice.

Baqor claims that the bank is demanding repayment of Sh. 70 million, a loan is allegedly taken by the late tycoon but questions the validity of the bank’s documentation.

According to Baqor, the loan was purportedly issued after Bayusuf’s death.

“We appreciate the government for allowing us to air our grievances. It’s concerning that the bank is ignoring all directives from relevant authorities regarding this case,” Baqor stated.

The widow’s plight has drawn attention from human rights activists, who have now joined the call for justice.

Farida Rashid, a women’s rights advocate, emphasized the need for the Chief Justice to intervene and ensure the case is resolved promptly.

“We will not give up this fight. It’s disheartening to see a poor widow being subjected to this level of injustice,” Rashid said.

Karama Yahya, another civil rights advocate, urged the government to intervene in the case, which has dragged on for over a decade since Bayusuf died in 2010.

“It is unfortunate that the bank has defied the court’s orders,” Yahya remarked, calling on the government to protect the rights of widows and orphans in similar disputes.

The case is currently being heard in a criminal court, where investigations are ongoing.