BBI a solution to the 2/3 gender headache, women leaders assert

A section of women leaders have endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report saying it remains the best bet yet to address the gender equality question that has remained unsettled ten years after the 2010 constitution was promulgated.

Under the Kenya women parliamentary association (KEWOPA), the women leaders said the document present solutions to the state of marginalization in decision making that has faced the Kenyan woman even as they called on Kenyans to adopt recommendations of the report.

Kiambu woman representative and KEWOPA chairperson Gathoni wa Muchomba says the report contain gains for women in the political space that will help bridge the equity gap in the country. “since the first proposal was made public, we have identified a lot of gains for women” she observed.

According to Homabay woman representative Gladys Wanga, the push for gender equity that has characterised the 11th and 12th parliaments will be realized conclusively if proposals of the report are endorsed. “For the first time, we have a requirement in the constitution requiring political parties to present at least 1/3 of candidates being of the positive gender. The document also provides opportunity for measuring rights including water, housing and health as contained in Article 43 of the constitution” she said.

Among the suggestions contained in the report includes a proposal to introduce 47 more senators whose architects argue will help to cure the two-thirds gender rule headache. In the proposal, the Senate will be composed of one man and one woman elected in each of the 47 counties.

Chief Justice David Maraga had in September advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to pass the two third gender rule laws, an advisory that has since been suspended by the high court.

The chief justice was prompted to issue the advisory after parliament failed to enact the gender rule that seeks to have more women in Parliament.