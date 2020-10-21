BBI and the handshake: The nine-point agenda

The handing over of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a culmination of weeks of engagement that will eventually see the document officially launched on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya.
On March 9, 2018, President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga held a meeting at Harambee house that sought to settle simmering political differences in what became known as the handshake.
The two leaders would agree on a nine-point agenda that sought to create a united nation for all Kenyans including future generations.
They included:
-
Dealing with corruption which they described as an existential threat to Kenya.
-
Promote national ethos with the country increasingly being affected by negative politics.
-
Address the devolution question.
-
Address the problem of divisive politics with the country often affected every election cycle.
-
Safety and security
-
Responsibilities and rights
-
Inclusivity
-
Shared prosperity
-
Ethnic antagonism and competition
