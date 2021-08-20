BBI Appeal: Popular initiative a preserve of citizens, Judges say

The Court of Appeal bench constituted to hear the Building Bridges Initiative case have reinforced the view that amending the Constitution is a preserve of citizens.

While delivering their verdicts on the appeal launched against the ruling made by the High Court on the process, the judges argued that a popular initiative has a distinctive methodology and procedure.

Reading his judgment, Justice Gatembu Kairu argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta acted in his official capacity and not as private citizen when he initiated the BBI process.

“Constitutional change is a preserve of the people exercising sovereign power and to that extent, I am in agreement with high court. The framers of the constitution clearly identified what is the basic structure of the constitution,” Justice Gatembu Kairu.

He said the need for a constitution that is able to evolve with social and political conditions is perhaps greatest in a developing country.

“The fundamental aspects of a constitution should be immune from alteration,” he said.

Justice Patrick Kiage supported this view.

“If the Initiative is born of Presidential Fiat, no matter how well intentioned, it ceases to be a Popular Initiative and must be recognized and named as State or Presidential Initiative.” He said

In her arguments, Justice Fatuma Sichale agreed with the findings by the High Court that His Excellency the President cannot initiate changes to the constitution through a popular initiative as provided by the Constitution in Article 257.

“His Excellency the President cannot be a Wanjiku. I agree with the High Court that the President cannot initiate changes through popular Initiative,” said Justice Fatuma Sichale.

On the structure of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Justice Francis Tuiyott upheld High Court’s decision that there was no quorum.

Justice Tuiyott added that IEBC was not quorate when it embarked on the business of verifying the BBI signatures on membership of only three commissioners.

On the contrary, Justice Fatuma Sichale said that the verification of BBI signatures was not null and void for lack of quorum and neither was it a function that required a policy decision.