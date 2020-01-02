BBI architects urged to hasten the process

5

The BBI taskforce is set to embark on the second phase of receiving public views on the initial report
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Building Bridges Initiative architects president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga have been urged to hasten the process to allow the country move forward.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula says the second phase of town hall meeting by the BBI taskforce should take the shortest time possible to allow the country to conclude the process.

Also Read  Street boys sponsored to undergo circumcision in Kisii town

With the building bridges initiative taskforce set to embark on the second phase of receiving public views on the initial report any time from now, senator  Wetangula is warning too much time on the process would jeopardize  the intended purpose as succession politics take shape.

Also Read  Persons with disability urged to register with county governments

And speaking during a cultural day in Kakamega county, Maendeleo democratic party leader Hamisi Muganda dismissed what he termed as a plot  by COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli to install Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya as a Luhya leader.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Meanwhile Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok says the ruling Jubilee party was intact contrary to political assertions that there were divisions within the party.

Also Read  Freedom fighter legend reburied in Kericho county

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR