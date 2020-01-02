BBI architects urged to hasten the process

The Building Bridges Initiative architects president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga have been urged to hasten the process to allow the country move forward.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula says the second phase of town hall meeting by the BBI taskforce should take the shortest time possible to allow the country to conclude the process.

With the building bridges initiative taskforce set to embark on the second phase of receiving public views on the initial report any time from now, senator Wetangula is warning too much time on the process would jeopardize the intended purpose as succession politics take shape.

And speaking during a cultural day in Kakamega county, Maendeleo democratic party leader Hamisi Muganda dismissed what he termed as a plot by COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli to install Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya as a Luhya leader.

Meanwhile Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok says the ruling Jubilee party was intact contrary to political assertions that there were divisions within the party.