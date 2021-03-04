BBI bill tabled in Parliament

Written By: Khalid Abdullahi

The Building Bridges Initiative, Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was this Thursday afternoon tabled in the bicameral legislature.

The introduction of the Bill concurrently in both the National Assembly and the Senate comes after the endorsement by 43 County Assemblies surpassing the requisite 24.

In the National Assembly, the document was committed to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs chaired by Kangema legislator Clement Kigano while in the Senate it will be handled by the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights under the leadership of Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

Both committees will work together and conduct joint public hearings as parliament fast tracks consideration of the proposed law in accordance with provisions of Article 257 of the Constitution, which provides for the expeditious introduction of legislation driven under a popular initiative.

Of the 47 counties, only three counties of Baringo, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet rejected the BBIbill while Uasin Gishu County Assembly is yet to vote.

The Constitution provides that Parliament shall consider the Bill within three months.

Kenyans are expected to vote on the proposals in a national referendum by June.

