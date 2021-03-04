BBI Bill to be presented before Senate, Parliament for first reading

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is Thursday afternoon expected to be tabled in the Senate for the first reading.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio will be tabled for consideration ahead of a looming referendum.

The tabling comes after 43 County Assemblies endorsed the bill, surpassing the requisite number of 24.

Only three counties of Baringo, Nandi and Elgeiyo Marakwet have so far rejected the Bill.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Uasin Gishu County is yet to vote on the bill.

Last week, Speaker Justin Muturi underscored the urgency of the debate, saying it would be unnecessary for the bill to be published since bills originating in the Senate are not subjected to publication to conform with the 14 day maturity period before the Bill’s first reading.