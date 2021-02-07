BBI bill to be tabled at Mombasa County Assemblies Tuesday

Six counties in the Coast region have held different meetings and started deliberation of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill ahead of reopening of County Assemblies on Tuesday.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Sunday said the MCAs in the six counties had met and are expected to reopen their County Assemblies to table BBI bill as their first agenda.

Joho who alluded confidence that the six counties will vote in favour of BBI and said his MCAs discussed several issues including consolidation of the region as a block before they ventured in national politics.

“Yes we discussed the BBI bill which will be table Mombasa County Assembly on Tuesday and I am confident that a similar meeting was held in Kilifi to have the same BBI bill tabled for discussion” said Joho.

Other counties are Kwale,Tana River and Lamu which are also expected to reopen their county to Asemblies to table the BBI bill for deliberation.

Taita Taveta MCA who also met will converge on Tuesday to table the BBI bill and decide the time line for its public participation before being deliberated by the MCAs.

The Governor said he will apply to be considered as ODM presidential candidate but insisted they were still put their house in order so that when one of them emerges as presidential candidate then they will speak with one voice.