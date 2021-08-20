All eyes are on the Court of Appeal as a seven-judge bench is giving its verdict on the Building Bridges Initiative report appeal case.

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Judges Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Fatuma Sichale, Gatembu Kairu, Roselyne Nambuye, and Francis Tuiyot will read their own judgement; each shall read what’s considered the important part of the judgement.

Only 16 lawyers will be allowed in the court while the rest will follow proceedings online in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

In a communication to parties, Appellate Court Deputy Registrar Lorraine Ogombe, each side will select eight lawyers who will be in court.

In May this year, The High Court declared the BBI process as unconstitutional, null, and void.

The BBI process had sought to amend the 2010 Constitution.

The High Court ruled that a constitutional amendment through a popular initiative is a preserve of the Kenyans and not the executive.

Three days ago while in Nakuru, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said that he will support the court’s decision on the Building Bridges Initiative.