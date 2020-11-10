BBI: CoG roots for pension fund for governors, deputies

The Council of Governors (CoG) is proposing the establishment of a pension fund for Governors, Deputy Governors, Speakers of the County Assembly and MCAs as well as all other County State officers.

The County bosses who are in Naivasha are reviewing possible amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative Report.

The Governors are proposing seven key amendments to the BBI report that include; Governance, disbursement of funds, elections, independent commissions, security, pension and criminal liability.

In their proposals, the Governors say that the Senate should have veto powers on all bills to enhance governance. The CoG also wants the position of Deputy Ministers introduced who will be picked from members of parliament.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On disbursement of funds, the County bosses are pushing for a timely release of funds to Counties, capping it at within 14 days after the passage of the Division of Revenue Act.

The Governors also want 35% of all monies held by Parastatals in the national government performing devolved functions be transferred to counties.

In their new BBI recommendations, the Governors have demanded for the decentralization of the Office of the Controller of Budget to all 47 Counties. They say this will speed up the flow of funds to the devolved units.

In its recommendations to the report, the Governors body has at the same time recommended that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) be devolved to the 47 counties.

On gender equality as proposed in the BBI report, the Governors have opposed a proposal to have a member of the opposite gender as running mates in the gubernatorial race.

The Governors maintain that women should be given a chance to compete with their male colleagues on an equal platform.

The County chiefs are also pushing for County Governments to be involved in security matters in both the national and county level in the National Security Advisory Council where they will implement the County Policing Authority.