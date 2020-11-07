BBI debate rages

The weekend kicked off with calls for public discourse on the building bridges to unity taskforce report.

Deputy President William Ruto challenged leaders to work towards building a united nation cautioning against burning bridges in the quest to build bridges.

This coming as political leaders continued to differ on the contents of the report with some pushing for amendments to the document while others called for the passage of the document without amendments.

“ If truly we believe in building bridges, we should never leave any bridge broken and we must never break one bridge as we build the other” Ruto said during Senator Susan Kihika’s traditional wedding ceremony in Laikipia County.

Kihika wedded her longtime partner Sam Mburu in a traditional ceremony attended by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami.

During the Ruracio (marriage ritual) of businessman Samuel Mburu and Senator @susankihika, Marmanet, Laikipia County. pic.twitter.com/rT3HmyAxFX — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 7, 2020

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM Leader Raila Odinga drummed up support for the report in Kitui during the burial of the late constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga.

Raila says BBI will help bring the country together after the divisive election. Kalonzo said BBI will move resources to the grass root with the introduction of Ward Development Fund even as he called for an inclusive debate.

Other leaders who attended the burial ceremony also voiced their support to the BBI initiative while thanking the President for allowing divergent views to be included in the report.