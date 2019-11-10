BBI debate takes centre stage at thanksgiving rally in Kibra

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team has been urged to present its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and clear the air on its contents.

Speaking on Sunday in Kibra during a thanksgiving rally for area MP-elect Bernard Okoth, political leaders from both Jubilee and ODM said the just-concluded mini-poll was a clear message of unity that formed the basis of the Handshake.

The ODM party top brass led by party leader Raila Odinga graced a thanksgiving ceremony for newly elected Member of Parliament Bernard Okoth.

They called on Okoth who is expected to sworn in next week to not only follow in the footsteps of his brother and immediate former MP the late Ken Okoth in developing Kibra, but act as a unifying factor in the metropolitan constituency.

Odinga said BBI was the best political milestone in the country and would foster peace and tranquillity and mark the beginning of the end of electoral violence in Kenya.

Separately ODM chair John Mbadi accompanied by MPs Otiende Amollo of Rarieda, Florence Mutua of Busia County and Christine Ambaka of Siaya County also pledged their support for the Building Bridges Initiative report.

They were speaking during a funds drive in Amaase Catholic Church in Teso South constituency, Busia county.