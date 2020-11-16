BBI: Divided opinion ahead of planned collection of signatures

A section of professionals drawn from Kitui County have faulted a proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce seeking to expand the executive.

Speaking in Kitui, the group argued that creating positions of a Prime Minister and two deputies will not solve the problems bedeviling the country but rather escalate them.

“Creating such seats will only burden Kenyans further with a more ballooned wage bill. This country is already deep in debt and the last thing we need is borrow more to pay salaries,” noted the group’s chair Moses Banda.

He said the proposals will only act to increase the country’s wage bill with the country’s debt standing at Ksh 7.1 trillion and approaching the Ksh 9 trillion ceiling.

“We need extensive dialogue on the proposal and agree that such a constitutional amendment will do this country more harm than good,” he emphasized.

The group also raised concerns over the report’s failure to capture what it says is the desire of Kitui electorate for division of the vast county into two devolved units for effective administration and implementation of development projects.

“Kitui is vast and has a large population. BBI must first address the concerns of Kitui residents if at all they are to support and endorse the report via a referendum,” maintained Banda.

This comes barely days after ODM leader Raila Odinga said that the countrywide collection of signatures of the report shall commence this week.

Proponents of the document want the collection of one million signatures expedited in order to prepare for a referendum.

According to Raila, the process of collecting and verifying the signatures is set to conclude in April 2021.