BBI: Focus shifts to parliament as sittings resume

All eyes will be on parliament this season as it navigates through the recently released Building Bridges Initiative report to meet deadlines that will culminate in a referendum.

The two houses of parliament which resume their sittings Tuesday are expected to prepare for the process between now and 3rd of December when they will go on recess.

The resumption comes hot on the heels of a resolution announced Monday at the end of a two-day retreat which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Members of Parliament who attended the retreat resolved to popularize the adoption of the document without any further amendments.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They said they have a schedule of activities that will culminate in a referendum that will bring meaningful and far-reaching amendments to the Constitution.

Proponents of the BBI will now be looking forward to the collection of one million signatures which will then be transmitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) together with the draft BBI Bill for verification