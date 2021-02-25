BBI: Governor Dhadho express reservations over fate of marginalized counties

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana now claims that the County could lose over Ksh. 2 billion if the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is passed through a referendum.

The Governor said that Article 102 of the constitution and BBI Bill Clause 50 (a) could see marginalized counties deprived of funds.

The clause states that “the need to ensure that the average amount of money allocated per person to a county with the highest allocation does not exceed three times the average amount per person allocated to a county with the lowest allocation”

While lauding MCAs for passing the Bill, Governor Dhadho added that the proposed 35 per cent minimum revenue allocation to County governments will only add value if the national government will be willing to disburse the funds on time to spur development.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



I want to laud the MCAs for passing the BBI document and it shows that Tana River is not ready to lag behind but will join other Kenyans to spur development of the country. I urge residents to be the first ones to vote for it when it comes to the referendum,” he said.

“The reason why many counties in the North and East were jittery over the BBI report was because of article 102 of constitution and clause 50 of the BBI report that made residents afraid that their regions will lose funds,” he said.

Governor Dhadho however said that residents of Tana River and its leadership will stand with the BBI document to the end with hopes that article 102 of the constitution and clause 50 of the BBI report will be re-looked into so that no part of the country loses funds.

“We’ve passed the BBI because we have hope that many other issues such as inclusion in public service will be factored in and that article 102 and clause 50 will be redrafted together with the senate revenue sharing formula and be aligned in the BBI report so that the counties that were to lose money do not lose even a coin,” he said.