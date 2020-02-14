BBI hearings shouldn’t derail development, says DP Ruto

Deputy president William Ruto now says the ongoing discussions surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative should not derail the Country’s development agenda.

Ruto who was speaking in Nyeri County said politicians should focus on delivering on their pledges rather concentrating on narrow political ambitions.

The call coming as the building bridges initiative task force continued with its validation hearing exercise in Nairobi.

On the second day the hearings in Nairobi, the County Assemblies forum rooted for the provision of ward equitable development fund in national budget to seal loopholes where billions of shillings are allegedly lost in County supplementary budgets.

The forum claims that Governors have been holding ward representatives at hostage by stalling ward development, thereby compromising their oversight role.

They however expressed their opposition to the creation of regional Governments.

The political parties Liason committee also had their moment to present their views before the Yusuf Haji led committee proposing that 50 percent of political party funds be shared among the top two leading parties and 15 percent among parties who may have fielded candidates and won at least one position in elective seats.

They also want parties compelled to strictly adhere to party membership list in party primaries in an effort to enhance credibility of the exercise.

Amid the debate, Deputy President William Ruto cautioned politicians against politicizing issues surrounding formulation of the BBI report at the expense of development at the grassroots.

Ruto said political leaders should instead focus on helping President Uhuru Kenyatta actualize his development agenda.